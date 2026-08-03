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Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in onsemi $ON

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
onsemi logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Redwood Investment Management acquired 17,497 onsemi shares in the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.08 million. Institutional investors collectively own 97.7% of the company.
  • onsemi recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $0.64 in EPS and $1.51 billion in revenue. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $102.24.
  • Investors are focused on the upcoming earnings report amid optimism about automotive, industrial and AI-related demand, but concerns persist over weak electric-vehicle demand, elevated valuation and recent insider selling.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the first quarter worth $36,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $81.61 on Monday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on onsemi from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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