Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,909 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 627.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Silgan by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 4.05%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Silgan's payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on Silgan and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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