Reflection Asset Management Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of Reflection Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $417.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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