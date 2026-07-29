Regal Partners Ltd Acquires 6,084 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 405.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $424,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 40.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,461 shares of the company's stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.23, a P/E/G ratio of 205.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $291.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $246.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total transaction of $13,057,795.98. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 554,912 shares of company stock worth $125,199,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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