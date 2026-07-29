Regal Partners Ltd Sells 185,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the company's stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in NU were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in NU by 541.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 156,539 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in NU by 38.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NU by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Trading Up 1.2%

NU opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.24.

View Our Latest Report on NU

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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