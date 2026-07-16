Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 457.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.03 and a 200 day moving average of $345.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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