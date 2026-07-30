Regency Centers Corporation $REG Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,659 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 151,832 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Regency Centers worth $43,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

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Regency Centers Stock Up 0.2%

REG stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers's payout ratio is presently 104.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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