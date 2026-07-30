Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Regency Centers Corporation $REG Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Regency Centers logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quantinno Capital Management increased its Regency Centers stake by 36.4% in the first quarter, acquiring 151,832 additional shares and bringing its holdings to 568,659 shares valued at approximately $43.0 million. Institutional investors collectively own 96.07% of the company.
  • Regency Centers shares opened at $81.11, near their 52-week high, while the company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.755 per share, equivalent to a 3.7% yield.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $83.06, although company insiders sold approximately $22.3 million worth of stock over the past 90 days.
  • Interested in Regency Centers? Here are five stocks we like better.

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,659 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 151,832 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Regency Centers worth $43,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.2%

REG stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers's payout ratio is presently 104.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Regency Centers Right Now?

Before you consider Regency Centers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regency Centers wasn't on the list.

While Regency Centers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines