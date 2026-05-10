Regency Centers Corporation $REG Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,246 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Regency Centers worth $33,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.00.

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Trending Headlines about Regency Centers

Here are the key news stories impacting Regency Centers this week:

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of REG stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,435.14. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 460,032 shares of company stock worth $35,996,456 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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