Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 18,944 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.7% of Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $144,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,004,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,547,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $664.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $541.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $645.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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