Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,358,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $202,114,000 after acquiring an additional 140,966 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $278,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $794.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially exceeded expectations. Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Regeneron Q2 2026 Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets after the report. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Updates

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst.

Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against Regeneron and its executives. The litigation alleges investors were misled about the protocol and prospects of the Phase 3 fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial, which ultimately failed and was associated with an approximately $11 billion market-cap loss. The September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and continuing legal notices could pressure sentiment and create potential financial and reputational risks. Regeneron Securities Class Action

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of REGN opened at $762.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $643.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 27.86%.The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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