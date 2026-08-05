Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $797.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $1,030 from $1,000 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside based on confidence in Regeneron’s long-term pipeline and business prospects. Guggenheim price-target report

Guggenheim raised its price target to $1,030 from $1,000 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside based on confidence in Regeneron’s long-term pipeline and business prospects. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron’s recent quarterly performance provides fundamental support: earnings and revenue exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue up 16.7% year over year. Zacks also identified REGN as a highly ranked value stock. Zacks value-stock analysis

Regeneron’s recent quarterly performance provides fundamental support: earnings and revenue exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue up 16.7% year over year. Zacks also identified REGN as a highly ranked value stock. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $740 from $700 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating limited near-term upside at the referenced valuation and a cautious view of the company’s outlook. Citigroup price-target report

Citigroup raised its price target to $740 from $700 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating limited near-term upside at the referenced valuation and a cautious view of the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: The major adverse catalyst is the reported failure of the Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial in melanoma. Disclosures involving a protocol change and failure to meet the primary endpoint reportedly challenged earlier positive trial-risk messaging and caused a roughly 9%–10% selloff, erasing about $11 billion in market value. Regeneron clinical-trial and lawsuit report

The major adverse catalyst is the reported failure of the Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial in melanoma. Disclosures involving a protocol change and failure to meet the primary endpoint reportedly challenged earlier positive trial-risk messaging and caused a roughly 9%–10% selloff, erasing about $11 billion in market value. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted securities-fraud class actions alleging Regeneron and certain executives misled investors during the August 1, 2025–May 15, 2026 class period. The repeated notices increase legal and reputational uncertainty; September 14, 2026 is cited as the lead-plaintiff deadline. Regeneron shareholder-alert report

Several law firms announced or promoted securities-fraud class actions alleging Regeneron and certain executives misled investors during the August 1, 2025–May 15, 2026 class period. The repeated notices increase legal and reputational uncertainty; September 14, 2026 is cited as the lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Biocon launched Yesafili, a U.S. biosimilar to Regeneron’s Eylea 2 mg. Increased competition could pressure pricing and sales from one of Regeneron’s important products. Biocon Yesafili launch

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $760.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $648.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $711.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.81 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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