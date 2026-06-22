Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $122,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,004,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,547,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after buying an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,123,609,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $609.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $676.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.38 and a 12-month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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