Regents of The University of California Has $606,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Regents of The University of California lowered its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,347 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,925,228 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital comprises 0.0% of Regents of The University of California's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 28.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,255 shares of the company's stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,880,565 shares of the company's stock worth $189,806,000 after purchasing an additional 950,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

More Blue Owl Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $693.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $693.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 766.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Capital wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here