Regents of The University of California Makes New $73.36 Million Investment in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,516,016 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $73,360,000. Carlyle Group comprises 2.4% of Regents of The University of California's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 0.42% of Carlyle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 474,667 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut shares of Carlyle Group to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Carlyle Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CG

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Further Reading

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