Regions Financial Corporation $RF Stock Position Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,322 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the bank's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,797 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,717 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the bank's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,155 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.06.

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Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report).

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