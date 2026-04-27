Renaissance Capital LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,657 shares during the quarter. Rubrik makes up 4.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in Rubrik were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares in the company, valued at $28,424,382.69. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $979,200. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 203,113 shares of company stock worth $10,157,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.43.

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Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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