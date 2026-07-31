Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 616,794 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Free Report) by 197.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,844 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 616,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of MDU Resources Group worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 499,908 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 178,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company's stock.

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MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.2%

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $605.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.34 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MDU Resources Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDU. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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