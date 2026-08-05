Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,900 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $6,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CAE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CAE during the third quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

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CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

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About CAE

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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