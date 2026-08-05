Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 499,702 Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 499,702 shares of the solar energy provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 33.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 73,654 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,496 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 120,450 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 190,381 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Luen Cheung Wong sold 1,752 shares of Canadian Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $28,610.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Li Hsien Chang sold 1,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $34,368.15. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Solar from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $34.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.35. Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The business's revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc NASDAQ: CSIQ is a global renewable energy company that specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and system solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest solar module suppliers. Canadian Solar offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including mono- and multi-crystalline solar cells and modules, as well as advanced energy storage and system integration solutions tailored for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In addition to manufacturing solar components, Canadian Solar provides end-to-end services encompassing project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Canadian Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Solar wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Solar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here