Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,350 Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $10,531,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,351,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,508 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $964,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $830,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $520,989,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 272,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $380,375,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,420.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Key Mettler-Toledo International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies became more bullish: Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Benzinga analyst-upgrade report

Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line: EPS guidance of $12.00 to $12.15 brackets the $12.12 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.1 billion is consistent with expectations. This suggests steady performance but provides less of a near-term upside surprise than the full-year outlook.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,418.55 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,276.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,023.05 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.80 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 872.07% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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