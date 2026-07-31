Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 500,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Ryan Specialty worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,552,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,640,638 shares of the company's stock worth $342,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company's stock worth $238,536,000 after buying an additional 3,989,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,411,837 shares of the company's stock worth $148,856,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,343,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,010,000 after buying an additional 368,247 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts: Sign Up

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $61.85.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $916.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryan Specialty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ryan Specialty reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share , ahead of consensus estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Ryan Specialty Group Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ryan Specialty reported adjusted earnings of , ahead of consensus estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to approximately $916.6 million , exceeding the roughly $874 million analyst estimate. The results indicate continued demand for the specialty insurance broker’s services. Ryan Specialty Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to approximately , exceeding the roughly $874 million analyst estimate. The results indicate continued demand for the specialty insurance broker’s services. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat initially prompted a sharp positive market reaction, highlighting that profitability and revenue remained stronger than analysts had anticipated. Ryan Specialty Reports Strong Q2 CY2026

The earnings beat initially prompted a sharp positive market reaction, highlighting that profitability and revenue remained stronger than analysts had anticipated. Neutral Sentiment: Organic revenue growth was 6.7% , down from 7.1% in the prior-year quarter. That remains solid growth but suggests some moderation in underlying business momentum. Ryan Specialty Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

Organic revenue growth was , down from 7.1% in the prior-year quarter. That remains solid growth but suggests some moderation in underlying business momentum. Negative Sentiment: Net income declined 13.1% year over year , creating a notable contrast with the revenue and adjusted-EPS growth. Investors may be concerned that higher earnings were not accompanied by stronger bottom-line results. Ryan Specialty Second Quarter Results

Net income declined , creating a notable contrast with the revenue and adjusted-EPS growth. Investors may be concerned that higher earnings were not accompanied by stronger bottom-line results. Negative Sentiment: The reaction also reflects elevated expectations and valuation sensitivity: a strong earnings beat may not be enough to sustain the stock if investors focus on slower organic growth and declining net income.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $263,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,146,524.28. This represents a 6.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz acquired 3,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $99,890.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,595.24. This trade represents a 287.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 130,715 shares of company stock worth $4,263,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryan Specialty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryan Specialty wasn't on the list.

While Ryan Specialty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here