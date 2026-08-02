Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Enpro worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $313.87 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.00 and a fifty-two week high of $390.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 154.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $335.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.99.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enpro has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NPO

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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