Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 113,819 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,900 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 113,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of COPT Defense Properties worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CDP alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,030 shares of the company's stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 834,042 shares of the company's stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 152.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,122 shares of the company's stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 129,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 20.94%.The company had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. COPT Defense Properties's payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COPT Defense Properties

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider COPT Defense Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and COPT Defense Properties wasn't on the list.

While COPT Defense Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here