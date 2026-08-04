Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 144,200 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of TriNet Group worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,894 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 70,896 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,136 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNET

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Trading Up 7.1%

TriNet Group stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $73.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 227.28% and a net margin of 3.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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