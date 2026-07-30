Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 29,200 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of AptarGroup worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ATR opened at $136.19 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. AptarGroup's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here