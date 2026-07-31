Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Seaboard worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 160.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Seaboard Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,505.27 on Friday. Seaboard Corporation has a 1 year low of $3,140.01 and a 1 year high of $5,989.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,802.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,058.06. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $124.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

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