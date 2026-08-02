Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,065 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Granite Construction worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,378 shares of the construction company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 30.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 381 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Granite Construction by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,224 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Granite Construction from $139.00 to $119.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $120.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.49. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Granite Construction's dividend payout ratio is currently -12.06%.

Key Granite Construction News

Here are the key news stories impacting Granite Construction this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook: Granite increased its 2026 revenue guidance to $5.3 billion–$5.5 billion and lifted its 2027 organic-growth outlook to above 10%. Management cited continued federal, state and private infrastructure funding as key growth drivers. Granite outlines 2026 revenue outlook

Granite increased its 2026 revenue guidance to and lifted its 2027 organic-growth outlook to above 10%. Management cited continued federal, state and private infrastructure funding as key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat expectations: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 29% year over year to $1.46 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.41 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 22% to about $186 million, with public infrastructure activity providing the main source of momentum. Granite Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 29% year over year to $1.46 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.41 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 22% to about $186 million, with public infrastructure activity providing the main source of momentum. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst view: Oppenheimer raised its price target from $170 to $180 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Oppenheimer raises Granite price target

Oppenheimer raised its price target from $170 to $180 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions diverged: Goldman Sachs cut its target from $139 to $119 and assigned a “sell” rating, citing limited near-term upside, while Oppenheimer took the opposite view. This split highlights uncertainty around valuation and execution.

Goldman Sachs cut its target from $139 to $119 and assigned a “sell” rating, citing limited near-term upside, while Oppenheimer took the opposite view. This split highlights uncertainty around valuation and execution. Negative Sentiment: Headline loss and cost pressures: Granite reported a $278 million net loss, or $(6.36) per share, versus prior-year profit. The loss primarily reflected a $360 million non-operating charge tied to convertible-note transactions. Adjusted EPS of $2.16 also fell short of the $2.25 consensus, while severe Southeast weather and higher quarry-development costs pressured materials margins. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance remained unchanged at 12.25%–13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Timothy Romer purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.65 per share, with a total value of $53,868.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $402,363.65. This trade represents a 15.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,199,967. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

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