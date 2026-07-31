Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,630 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,693 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.51% of USANA Health Sciences worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,666 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,431 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company's stock.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USNA stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.96%.The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $75,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,360 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $336,579. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

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