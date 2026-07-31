Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 491,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Nomura worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,151,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $110,341,000 after buying an additional 3,221,008 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 4,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,472,892 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nomura by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,815,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $82,351,000 after acquiring an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,451,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 517,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 289,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company's stock.

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Key Nomura News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nomura this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nomura reported quarterly earnings of $0.30 per ADR , beating the $0.23 consensus estimate by $0.07. Revenue of $4.19 billion also exceeded expectations of $3.49 billion, providing a significant earnings and sales surprise. Nomura Holdings earnings report

Nomura reported quarterly earnings of , beating the $0.23 consensus estimate by $0.07. Revenue of also exceeded expectations of $3.49 billion, providing a significant earnings and sales surprise. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Nomura’s fiscal 2027 first-quarter call highlighted record recurring revenue and strong performance , suggesting momentum in its core businesses. Nomura Q1 2027 earnings call highlights

Coverage of Nomura’s fiscal 2027 first-quarter call highlighted , suggesting momentum in its core businesses. Positive Sentiment: NMR was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list, potentially attracting interest from quantitative and momentum-focused investors. Zacks best momentum stocks

NMR was added to Zacks’ list, potentially attracting interest from quantitative and momentum-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Nomura also appeared on Zacks’ Rank #1 value stocks list, reinforcing the view that the shares offer attractive valuation characteristics after the earnings update. Zacks best value stocks

Nomura also appeared on Zacks’ list, reinforcing the view that the shares offer attractive valuation characteristics after the earnings update. Negative Sentiment: The Nikkei gained overall, but financial shares declined as electronics stocks led the market. That sector weakness may be contributing to short-term pressure on Nomura despite its company-specific earnings strength. Nikkei rises led by electronics stocks

Nomura Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NMR opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Nomura from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura raised Nomura to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMR

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura's principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

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