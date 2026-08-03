Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Paysign, Inc. $PAYS

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,072 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.77% of Paysign worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 909,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Paysign by 139.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 504,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,041 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysign during the third quarter worth $1,640,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign in the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paysign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paysign news, Director Bruce A. Mina sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,765. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 707,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,142.09. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,479. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paysign Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $8.96 on Monday. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.92 million, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Paysign had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 11.38%.The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.01 million. Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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