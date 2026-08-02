Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 170.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Starwood Property Trust worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,605.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $205.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's payout ratio is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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