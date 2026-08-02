Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 528,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Green Plains worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,643,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $27,039,000 after buying an additional 145,741 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.19. Green Plains, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.43. Green Plains had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Green Plains from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

Further Reading

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