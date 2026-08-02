Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.23 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 131.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 282,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Cousins Properties worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cousins Properties this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.58). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $268.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-2.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

See Also

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