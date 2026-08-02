Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 269,987 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ADMA Biologics worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 91,486 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

Insider Activity

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 513,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,210.84. This trade represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that ADMA and certain senior executives made materially misleading statements about the company’s financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. The allegations have not been proven in court. Hagens Berman ADMA class action notice

The lawsuit alleges that ADMA and certain senior executives made materially misleading statements about the company’s financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: Additional notices cite more specific claims, including alleged channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor operating from ADMA’s headquarters. If substantiated, such claims could undermine confidence in reported sales quality and corporate governance. SueWallSt ADMA shareholder alert

Additional notices cite more specific claims, including alleged channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor operating from ADMA’s headquarters. If substantiated, such claims could undermine confidence in reported sales quality and corporate governance. Neutral Sentiment: The reported class period runs from August 9, 2024, through March 25, 2026. Investors who acquired ADMA securities during that period have until August 10, 2026 to apply to serve as lead plaintiff; the deadline is a procedural step and does not determine the merits of the case. Kahn Swick and Foti deadline notice

The reported class period runs from August 9, 2024, through March 25, 2026. Investors who acquired ADMA securities during that period have until August 10, 2026 to apply to serve as lead plaintiff; the deadline is a procedural step and does not determine the merits of the case. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms—including Lowey Dannenberg, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Rosen and others—are soliciting affected investors or investigating potential federal securities-law violations. The volume of notices may amplify reputational concerns and litigation overhang even though most releases repeat the same underlying allegations. Lowey Dannenberg ADMA investigation

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 2.4%

ADMA opened at $8.46 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ADMA Biologics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADMA Biologics wasn't on the list.

While ADMA Biologics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here