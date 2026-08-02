Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of LivaNova worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the company's stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company's stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $85.27.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,521. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.38.

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LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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