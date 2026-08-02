Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.93 Million Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019,871 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 552,806 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.03% of MiMedx Group worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MDXG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MiMedx Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.13 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.99 million, a P/E ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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