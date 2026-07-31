Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report) by 136.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,300 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Vera Therapeutics worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company's stock.

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Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 46,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $1,956,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,429,346.20. The trade was a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,770 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERA

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

Further Reading

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