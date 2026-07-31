Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,300 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 364,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of ExlService worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $174,794,000 after buying an additional 2,154,652 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 534.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,008 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 4,269.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,480 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 862,284 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 916.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 834,252 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 752,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Key ExlService News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExlService this week:

ExlService Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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