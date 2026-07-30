Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.05 Million Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of StandardAero worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $12,343,000.

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StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of SARO stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SARO

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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