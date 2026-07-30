Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.05 Million Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
StandardAero logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies increased its StandardAero stake by 36.1% in the first quarter, purchasing 216,100 additional shares. Its 814,800-share position was valued at approximately $21.05 million.
  • StandardAero reported a quarterly earnings beat, with EPS of $0.33 versus the $0.30 consensus and revenue of $1.63 billion versus $1.49 billion expected. Revenue rose 13.3% year over year, and the company guided to fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.40–$1.50.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive but has softened, with several firms downgrading the stock to “hold.” StandardAero has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $34 average price target, compared with shares opening at $28.70.
  • Interested in StandardAero? Here are five stocks we like better.

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of StandardAero worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at $12,343,000.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of SARO stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SARO

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in StandardAero Right Now?

Before you consider StandardAero, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and StandardAero wasn't on the list.

While StandardAero currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines