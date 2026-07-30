Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.32 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 736,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Tenable worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tenable by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,839 shares of the company's stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 83.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tenable by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Tenable by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 88,405 shares of the company's stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

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Tenable Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $43.67.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.87 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Tenable News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Tenable reported adjusted EPS of $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $268.5 million, ahead of the $264.9 million estimate and up 8.6% year over year. Tenable Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Tenable reported adjusted EPS of $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $268.5 million, ahead of the $264.9 million estimate and up 8.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved. GAAP operating margin was 4.6%, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 540 basis points to 24.7%. Operating cash flow was $44.7 million and unlevered free cash flow was $45.3 million, supporting the quality of the quarter. Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GAAP operating margin was 4.6%, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 540 basis points to 24.7%. Operating cash flow was $44.7 million and unlevered free cash flow was $45.3 million, supporting the quality of the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year and third-quarter EPS guidance was well above analyst expectations. Tenable forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.49-$0.52 versus consensus of $0.42, and raised or reaffirmed full-year EPS guidance at $1.95-$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. Revenue guidance was broadly in line with estimates, suggesting the upside is primarily earnings-driven. Tenable Earnings and Guidance

Tenable forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.49-$0.52 versus consensus of $0.42, and raised or reaffirmed full-year EPS guidance at $1.95-$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. Revenue guidance was broadly in line with estimates, suggesting the upside is primarily earnings-driven. Positive Sentiment: AI product momentum adds a potential growth catalyst. Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering, following its announcement of an always-on agentic fleet for exposure management. The initiatives could strengthen its competitive position and support future growth if customers adopt them broadly. Tenable Launches Always On Hexa AI

Tenable launched Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering, following its announcement of an always-on agentic fleet for exposure management. The initiatives could strengthen its competitive position and support future growth if customers adopt them broadly. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue expectations remain measured. Although quarterly revenue beat estimates, third-quarter revenue guidance of $270 million-$273 million and full-year revenue guidance were approximately in line with consensus, limiting the scale of the upside narrative. Tenable Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Although quarterly revenue beat estimates, third-quarter revenue guidance of $270 million-$273 million and full-year revenue guidance were approximately in line with consensus, limiting the scale of the upside narrative. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating. The cautious stance may limit near-term valuation expansion despite the earnings beat and improved profit outlook. Wells Fargo Hold Rating

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.42.

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Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report).

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