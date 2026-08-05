Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Howard Hughes worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company's stock.

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Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.8%

HHH stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 8.04%.Howard Hughes's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Report on HHH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howard Hughes news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,563.20. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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