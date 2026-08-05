Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in USA Today Co. $TDAY

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,019 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of USA Today worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of USA Today by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in USA Today by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in USA Today by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in USA Today by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,622 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in USA Today by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,362 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDAY. New Street Research set a $8.05 target price on shares of USA Today in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered USA Today from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on USA Today from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Today in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of USA Today in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Today has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDAY

USA Today Price Performance

Shares of TDAY stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. USA Today Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.86 and a beta of 1.40.

About USA Today

Gannett Co, Inc NYSE: GCI is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

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