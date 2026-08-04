Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,904,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Weiss Ratings raised KeyCorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of KeyCorp to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 22,826 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $494,411.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 281,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,676.24. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank's offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company's product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

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