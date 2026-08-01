Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,082 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Ralliant worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $1,465,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $326,000.

Ralliant News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Ralliant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while net earnings were $57 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year and third-quarter outlooks topped consensus: Ralliant guided third-quarter EPS to $0.72-$0.78 and revenue to $570 million-$590 million, above analyst estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.76-$2.90 from an analyst consensus of $2.65, with revenue expected around $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion. Ralliant forecasts 2026 revenue and productivity savings

Ralliant guided third-quarter EPS to $0.72-$0.78 and revenue to $570 million-$590 million, above analyst estimates of $0.68 and $556.4 million, respectively. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.76-$2.90 from an analyst consensus of $2.65, with revenue expected around $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion. Positive Sentiment: Cost-reduction efforts could support future margins: Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million-$60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential boost to earnings and cash flow.

Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is targeting $50 million-$60 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2028, providing a potential boost to earnings and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Citigroup increased its target to $82 and initiated a “buy” rating, Truist raised its target to $82 while reaffirming “buy,” and RBC lifted its target to $73 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Benzinga analyst actions

Citigroup increased its target to $82 and initiated a “buy” rating, Truist raised its target to $82 while reaffirming “buy,” and RBC lifted its target to $73 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volatility increased: RAL experienced a temporary limit-up/limit-down trading pause during the earnings session, signaling elevated short-term volatility rather than a fundamental change in the business.

RAL experienced a temporary limit-up/limit-down trading pause during the earnings session, signaling elevated short-term volatility rather than a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, investors may continue to focus on Ralliant’s reported profitability, integration or productivity-program execution, and the gap between the stock’s recent price and analyst targets.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ralliant from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.70.

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Ralliant Stock Down 1.8%

RAL opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a positive return on equity of 14.97%. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's payout ratio is -1.83%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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