Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3,281.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,651 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 188,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $539.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $508.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $561.00 to $554.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Clear Str upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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