Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA - Free Report) by 245.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,025 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 551,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of MFA Financial worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 53.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,820,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 977,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 152.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 617,759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in MFA Financial by 112.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 778,019 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 411,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 300,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company's stock.

MFA Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFA opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.42. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 17.80%.The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.7%. MFA Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on MFA Financial from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial's investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

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