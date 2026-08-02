Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $10.84 Million Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 404.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.3%

JXN opened at $122.21 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.65 and a 12 month high of $126.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Jackson Financial's payout ratio is presently -58.92%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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