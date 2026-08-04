Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $8.51 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 275,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock worth $114,847,000 after buying an additional 2,392,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock worth $230,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,539.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,482 shares of the company's stock worth $89,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,047 shares in the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock worth $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Global-e Online

In other news, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $927,212.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,116,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $152,689,441.52. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shahar Tamari sold 24,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $920,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,931,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,725,361.66. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 306,298 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company's stock.

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLBE

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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