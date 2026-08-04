Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $8.53 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,079 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $8,527,000.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,027.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $303.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,053.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $955.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $705.55 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Dbs Bank upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,062.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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