Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 379,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,176 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $41,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,049. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Janku sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,028.64. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,581. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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